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U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 45 brief Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency Michael Miller about the capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft during the Singapore Air Show 2026 at Changi Exhibition Centre, Republic of Singapore, Feb. 4, 2026. Singapore Airshow 2026 focused on building stronger relations between the United States and Singapore and is the latest in a series of multinational engagements bringing together air chiefs and U.S. military leaders from throughout the region. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)