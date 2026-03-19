2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition

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A competitor in the 17th Annual United States Army Special Operations Command International Sniper Competition climbs a staircase, in between engaging multiple targets on a range at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 19, 2026. Seventeen teams competed in the USASOC International Sniper Competition where instructors from the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School designed a series of events that challenged the two-person teams’ ability to work together engaging various targets at various distances for speed and accuracy in different types of environments. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)