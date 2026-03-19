(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition [Image 14 of 30]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Competitors in the 17th Annual United States Army Special Operations Command International Sniper Competition engage multiple moving targets on a range at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 18, 2026. Seventeen teams competed in the USASOC International Sniper Competition where instructors from the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School designed a series of events that challenged the two-person teams’ ability to work together engaging various targets at various distances for speed and accuracy in different types of environments. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 20:27
    Photo ID: 9576890
    VIRIN: 260318-A-OP908-3235
    Resolution: 3600x3097
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition [Image 30 of 30], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition Day 2
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition
    2026 USASOC International Sniper Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sniper
    SWCS
    GoArmySOF
    Special Forces Sniper
    Sniper Comp
    USASOC Sniper Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery