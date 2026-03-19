Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Dills ll thanks Soldiers who supported the Medical Research and Development Command 2024 Best Medic Competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 16:58
|Photo ID:
|9576646
|VIRIN:
|250425-O-DL873-2337
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Legacy of Service: The Journey of CSM Michael D. Dills II [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Legacy of Service: The Journey of CSM Michael D. Dills II
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