Date Taken: 04.25.2025 Date Posted: 03.20.2026 16:58 Photo ID: 9576646 VIRIN: 250425-O-DL873-2337 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 4.74 MB Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US

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This work, A Legacy of Service: The Journey of CSM Michael D. Dills II [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.