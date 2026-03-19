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    A Legacy of Service: The Journey of CSM Michael D. Dills II [Image 3 of 4]

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    A Legacy of Service: The Journey of CSM Michael D. Dills II

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Charles Bell 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Dills ll thanks Soldiers who supported the Medical Research and Development Command 2024 Best Medic Competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 16:58
    Photo ID: 9576646
    VIRIN: 250425-O-DL873-2337
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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