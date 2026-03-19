A Legacy of Service: The Journey of CSM Michael D. Dills II

FORT DETRICK, Md. – The year was 1992 in Waynesville, North Carolina, and an 18-year-old Michael D. Dills II stood at a crossroads. Fresh out of high school and burnt out from his first semester of college, he made a decision that would change the trajectory of his life forever. What began as a seemingly random choice to take a break from college and serve his country turned into a storied career spanning over three decades. As Command Sgt. Maj. Dills prepares to retire, his journey from a young infantryman to a respected Senior Enlisted Leader within military medicine is a testament to dedication, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to people.

As, Maj. Gen. Paula C. Lodi, commanding general of the Defense Health Agency Research and Development-Medical Research and Development Command puts it, Dills is to be commended for his decades of service, dedication, and leadership throughout his career, including during historic times for the Army through combat rotations and contingency operations.

“As Dills’ distinguished career culminates with his assignment as the senior enlisted leader of Fort Detrick and Command Sgt. Maj. of the DHA R&D-MRDC, we are proud to have his service forever ingrained in our history. Dills’ ability to inspire, mentor, and care for our Soldiers at every level has left an indelible mark on the Army,” said Lodi.

Dills didn’t initially see himself as a career Soldier when he joined the Army at 18. He was looking for a change of pace and a chance to explore new opportunities beyond the classroom. At the time, the Army offered $40,000 for college, which seemed like a fortune to him. Drawn by the allure of adventure and the promise of jumping out of airplanes, he enlisted as an infantryman and began his journey at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“I thought it would be pretty cool to get to jump out of airplanes at Fort Bragg. So, I spent two years there in the 82nd Airborne Division and had a subsequent deployment at the 101st Airborne Division, both serving in two premier divisions within the 18th Airborne Corps,” said Dills. “It was also a really good place to cut my teeth in the Army and learn a tremendous amount of discipline, focus on attention to detail, and learn to get it right in what it means to be a Soldier.”

After spending time in the infantry and supporting ground combat missions, Dills started to feel a pull toward military medicine. In high school, he earned his CPR certification through the Health Occupation Students of America program. It was a hands-on experience that gave him a glimpse into the world of healthcare and sparked a passion for helping others. Although he didn’t pursue medicine right away, his early days in HOSA and his later experiences working alongside medics as an infantryman helped him realize that caring for people was where his heart truly belonged.

“I kind of always had a penchant for medical things, although I wasn't sure that's what I wanted to do with my career at the time as part of an infantry unit,” said Dills. “I had worked with several medics, and it just seemed like a good fit. So, after my first enlistment, I changed my Military Occupational Specialty to 68 Whiskey and that's when things really took off from there.”

After becoming a 68W, Dills shifted from engaging in combat operations to providing critical medical care on the battlefield. Becoming a 68W was more than a career change for Dills—it was a chance to align his passion for helping others with his infantry experience, adapting those skills into lifesaving ones. This new path set the stage for a career where his medical expertise and dedication would be tested in some of the most demanding and high-stakes environments possible.

A Career Forged in Combat

Dills’ career as a medic took off quickly. His first assignment as a 68W was with the 10th Combat Support Hospital at Fort Carson, Colorado. Though the administrative pace was slower than his previous airborne assignments, it provided him with a broader perspective on Army operations and an opportunity to learn how the Army would respond to and provide assistance to an entire corps of Soldiers in the event of a deployment.

After less than a year with the hospital, Dills took on a highly competitive assignment with the 2nd Forward Surgical Team. The role required discipline and the ability to work as part of a small, independent team – qualities Dills excelled at. As a result, he was a part of an elite medical team providing critical trauma care in high-pressure environments. Shortly after joining the 2nd FST, Dills deployed to Iraq to support the initial invasion in 2003, a defining moment in his career.

There the team’s mission was to provide role two advanced trauma life support to critically injured Soldiers who would not survive the journey to Germany to receive role three care without surgical intervention.

“As a part of a trauma team in Iraq, it was neat to be a part what you'd see on television in emergency room care,” said Dills. “Everyone had their roles and responsibilities. It was eye-opening to see how the Army deploys and fights, which was my first opportunity since joining to see this level of complexity.”

Over the next decade, Dills would deploy multiple times with the 2nd FST to Iraq and Afghanistan, serving in some of the most dangerous regions, including Ramadi and Fallujah. These experiences were harrowing but transformative.

“It was the nitty-gritty, rough side of combat that until that moment, I hadn’t truly witnessed casualties in that form. Before, we would see casualties further down the line, but this was different—it was up close and personal. It cemented for me the importance of Army training, the time we have to get things right, and the impact a mentor can make—someone who genuinely cares about whether you understand, rather than just teaching you to check a box,” said Dills.

Leadership and Mentorship: A New Chapter

One of Dills’ most cherished mentors was Capt. Sean Grimes, a physician assistant who volunteered to deploy with Dills’ unit to Korea despite having already completed his tour in the area. Grimes’ dedication and mentorship left an important mark on Dills and those who served alongside him.

“He was an amazing educator and mentor,” said Dills. “He took the time to make sure the information he was teaching you really sunk in.”

By 2010, Dills transitioned from direct combat roles to leadership and mentorship positions. As an Observer Coach Trainer at the National Training Center in California, he helped prepare units for deployment by sharing his hard-earned medical knowledge and experiences.

“It was a lot of fun being a Project Warrior,” he says. “I got to meet so many people across the Army Medical Department and help train them.”

This role marked the beginning of Dills’ shift from hands-on medical care to senior leadership. Over the next several years, he held various administrative and leadership positions, including First Sgt. roles at Fort Carson and in Korea. These assignments allowed him to influence the next generation of Soldiers, emphasizing the importance of training, mentorship, and personal connections.

A Philosophy of People-Centric Leadership

Throughout his career, Dills has been guided by a simple but profound philosophy, one the Army also adheres to.

“This is a people business. We do it for people, by people, through people, and for people,” said Dills.

For Dills, leadership has always been about fostering genuine connections, asking tough questions, and understanding his team's needs. By prioritizing relationships built on knowing and caring for his people, he has earned the respect and admiration of those he leads. Whether mentoring young Soldiers, supporting his team through challenges, or celebrating their successes, Dills has always prioritized the human element of leadership.

“Dills genuinely cares about people, wants to make a difference, be a mentor for the people of the organization,” said Col. Robert Carter, chief of staff for the DHA R&D-MRDC. “I learned from him additional ways to navigate complex situations that ultimately were rooted in people first always.”

Looking Ahead

As he prepares to retire, he takes pride not only in his own accomplishments but also in the legacy he’s passing on to his family. Two of his six sons have followed in his footsteps in joining the Army and continuing the tradition of service, one even becoming second Dills combat medic.

As a grandfather, Dills looks forward to spending more time with his family, embracing his new role as “Jeeps,” a nickname lovingly bestowed by his grandson. But retirement doesn’t mean stepping away from the military community entirely. Dills plans to stay connected, finding ways to give back and support the next generation of Soldiers.

“I may not have loved every moment at the time, but I’ve loved it all,” he reflects. “It’s been an incredible journey.”

As Dills closes this chapter of his life, his legacy of service, leadership, and mentorship will continue to inspire those who follow. From an 18-year-old infantryman seeking adventure to a seasoned Command. Sgt. Maj. dedicated to his Soldiers, Dills’ career is a testament to the power of adaptability, resilience, and a people-first approach.

“Dills’ legacy will continue through the service of his children. As we bid him farewell, we wish him all the very best in his transition and hope his days are filled with fond memories and satisfaction reflecting on his career,” said Lodi.