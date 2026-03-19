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    NATO mission Iraq redeployment [Image 32 of 36]

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    NATO mission Iraq redeployment

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    03.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    NATO Mission Iraq personnel are redeployed from Bagdad, Iraq on March 19-20, 2026, due to increasing regional tensions. NMI will adjust its posture and continue its non-combat advisory mission with the Government of Iraq from Joint Force Command Naples, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 11:38
    Photo ID: 9575936
    VIRIN: 260320-F-PB738-1625
    Resolution: 7137x4758
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NATO mission Iraq redeployment [Image 36 of 36], by SSgt Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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