NATO mission Iraq redeployment

NATO Mission Iraq personnel are redeployed from Bagdad, Iraq on March 19-20, 2026, due to increasing regional tensions. NMI will adjust its posture and continue its non-combat advisory mission with the Government of Iraq from Joint Force Command Naples, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 11:38
|Photo ID:
|9575933
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-PB738-1596
|Resolution:
|4753x3169
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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