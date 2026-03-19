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    Army Achievement Medal [Image 2 of 3]

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    Army Achievement Medal

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Cody Nelson, assigned to Training Support Activity Europe, 7th Army Training Command, receives an Army Achievement Medal for helping to run the training support center during the government shutdown 2025 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 20, 2026. TSAE provides home-station, expeditionary, rotational, and contingency training support and high-end audiovisual and conference support equipment across the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility in order to build readiness and increase interoperability of all U.S. assigned, attached, regionally aligned forces, our multinational partners, and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 10:01
    Photo ID: 9575647
    VIRIN: 260320-A-FT253-1008
    Resolution: 3669x5504
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Achievement Medal [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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