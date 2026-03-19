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U.S. Army Sgt. Cody Nelson, assigned to Training Support Activity Europe, 7th Army Training Command, receives an Army Achievement Medal for helping to run the training support center during the government shutdown 2025 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 20, 2026. TSAE provides home-station, expeditionary, rotational, and contingency training support and high-end audiovisual and conference support equipment across the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility in order to build readiness and increase interoperability of all U.S. assigned, attached, regionally aligned forces, our multinational partners, and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)