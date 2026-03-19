Underwater Construction Team One, Spanish Navy Conduct Bilateral Dive Exchange in Cartagena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), conduct diving operations with Spanish Marine Corps divers during a bilateral diving operations and information exchange focusing on building technical diving skills at the Spanish Naval Base in Cartagena, Spain, March 18, 2026. UCT 1, CDD/C, currently deployed under 22NCR, is a specially trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces, that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)