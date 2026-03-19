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    Underwater Construction Team One, Spanish Navy Conduct Bilateral Dive Exchange in Cartagena [Image 1 of 6]

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    Underwater Construction Team One, Spanish Navy Conduct Bilateral Dive Exchange in Cartagena

    CARTAGENA, SPAIN

    03.16.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), conduct diving operations with Spanish Marine Corps divers during a bilateral diving operations and information exchange focusing on building technical diving skills at the Spanish Naval Base in Cartagena, Spain, March 17, 2026. UCT 1, CDD/C, currently deployed under 22NCR, is a specially trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces, that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 09:57
    Photo ID: 9575616
    VIRIN: 260317-N-NO901-1001
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: CARTAGENA, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Underwater Construction Team One, Spanish Navy Conduct Bilateral Dive Exchange in Cartagena
    Underwater Construction Team One, Spanish Navy Conduct Bilateral Dive Exchange in Cartagena
    Underwater Construction Team One, Spanish Navy Conduct Bilateral Dive Exchange in Cartagena
    Underwater Construction Team One, Spanish Navy Conduct Bilateral Dive Exchange in Cartagena
    Underwater Construction Team One, Spanish Navy Conduct Bilateral Dive Exchange in Cartagena
    Underwater Construction Team One, Spanish Navy Conduct Bilateral Dive Exchange in Cartagena

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