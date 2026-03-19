U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), conduct diving operations with Spanish Marine Corps divers during a bilateral diving operations and information exchange focusing on building technical diving skills at the Spanish Naval Base in Cartagena, Spain, March 17, 2026. UCT 1, CDD/C, currently deployed under 22NCR, is a specially trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces, that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 09:57
|Photo ID:
|9575616
|VIRIN:
|260317-N-NO901-1001
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|CARTAGENA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Underwater Construction Team One, Spanish Navy Conduct Bilateral Dive Exchange in Cartagena [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Underwater Construction Team One, Spanish Navy Conduct Bilateral Dive Exchange in Cartagena
No keywords found.