FLARNG Soldiers celebrate Teacher’s Day with local students as part of KFOR 36

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Florida Army National Guard 1st Lt. Miyah Cremer, a civil-military cooperations officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, participates in classroom arts and crafts activities with children from the “Listen To My Voice” program during a Teacher’s Day celebration in Obiliq, Kosovo, March 6, 2026. The event highlighted community engagement efforts in support of Kosovo Force (KFOR) 36 and strengthened relationships between KFOR personnel and local organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)