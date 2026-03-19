Alaska Army National Guard Pfc. Azavyon McFarland, a public affairs mass communication specialist with the 134th Public Affairs Detachment, receives a rose from Obiliq Mayor Halil Thaqi in recognition of his support to Kosovo Force (KFOR) 36 during a community engagement event in Obiliq, Kosovo, March 6, 2026. The event highlighted cooperation between KFOR personnel and local leaders while strengthening relationships with community organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 05:53
|Photo ID:
|9575341
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-KX552-5525
|Resolution:
|5115x3410
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FLARNG Soldiers celebrate Teacher’s Day with local students as part of KFOR 36 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.