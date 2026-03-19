FLARNG Soldiers celebrate Teacher’s Day with local students as part of KFOR 36

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Alaska Army National Guard Pfc. Azavyon McFarland, a public affairs mass communication specialist with the 134th Public Affairs Detachment, receives a rose from Obiliq Mayor Halil Thaqi in recognition of his support to Kosovo Force (KFOR) 36 during a community engagement event in Obiliq, Kosovo, March 6, 2026. The event highlighted cooperation between KFOR personnel and local leaders while strengthening relationships with community organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)