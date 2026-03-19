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    FLARNG Soldiers celebrate Teacher’s Day with local students as part of KFOR 36 [Image 4 of 9]

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    FLARNG Soldiers celebrate Teacher’s Day with local students as part of KFOR 36

    KOSOVO

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Pfc. Azavyon McFarland, a public affairs mass communication specialist with the 134th Public Affairs Detachment, receives a rose from Obiliq Mayor Halil Thaqi in recognition of his support to Kosovo Force (KFOR) 36 during a community engagement event in Obiliq, Kosovo, March 6, 2026. The event highlighted cooperation between KFOR personnel and local leaders while strengthening relationships with community organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 05:53
    Photo ID: 9575341
    VIRIN: 260305-A-KX552-5525
    Resolution: 5115x3410
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLARNG Soldiers celebrate Teacher’s Day with local students as part of KFOR 36 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FLARNG Soldiers celebrate Teacher’s Day with local students as part of KFOR 36
    FLARNG Soldiers celebrate Teacher’s Day with local students as part of KFOR 36
    FLARNG Soldiers celebrate Teacher’s Day with local students as part of KFOR 36
    FLARNG Soldiers celebrate Teacher’s Day with local students as part of KFOR 36
    FLARNG Soldiers celebrate Teacher’s Day with local students as part of KFOR 36
    FLARNG Soldiers celebrate Teacher’s Day with local students as part of KFOR 36
    FLARNG Soldiers celebrate Teacher’s Day with local students as part of KFOR 36
    FLARNG Soldiers celebrate Teacher’s Day with local students as part of KFOR 36
    FLARNG Soldiers celebrate Teacher’s Day with local students as part of KFOR 36

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    TAGS

    53rd IBCT
    Alaska Army National Guard
    NATO
    KFOR
    TFG36
    TogetherStrongerForPeace

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