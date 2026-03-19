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    94th AAMDC Hosts NCOPD [Image 5 of 7]

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    94th AAMDC Hosts NCOPD

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Shawnta Rood, the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G1 Sgt. Maj., gives remarks during a Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development forum at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, March 19, 2026. The forum emphasized Army culture, with a focus on strengthening NCO's commitment to discipline, accountability, and leading by example. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subject.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 01:16
    Photo ID: 9575124
    VIRIN: 260319-A-KV885-5238
    Resolution: 3372x2248
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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