94th AAMDC Hosts NCOPD

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Shawnta Rood, the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G1 Sgt. Maj., gives remarks during a Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development forum at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, March 19, 2026. The forum emphasized Army culture, with a focus on strengthening NCO's commitment to discipline, accountability, and leading by example. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subject.)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 01:16
|Photo ID:
|9575124
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-KV885-5238
|Resolution:
|3372x2248
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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