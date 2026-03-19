94th AAMDC Hosts NCOPD

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U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Shawnta Rood, the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command G1 Sgt. Maj., gives remarks during a Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development forum at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, March 19, 2026. The forum emphasized Army culture, with a focus on strengthening NCO's commitment to discipline, accountability, and leading by example. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subject.)