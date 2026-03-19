94th AAMDC Hosts NCOPD

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command participate in a Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development forum at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, March 19, 2026. The forum was tailored toward Army culture, reinforcing the standards, values, and leadership principles that define the noncommissioned officer corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photos cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)