Counter UAS Battery Activation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Fox Battery, 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery Brigade, stand into formation after their battery is activated at Wilson Field, Fort Bliss, Texas, March 19, 2026. The Activation of F Batt., 60th ADA marks an organizational change for the 1st Armored Division as it transforms to meet the requirements of the modern battlefield. As the division’s first ever dedicated counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) battery, F-60th expands the division’s capability to detect, track, identify, and defeat hostile drones, helping preserve freedom of maneuver and protect Soldiers, formations, and critical assets. The activation also honors the proud legacy of the 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Russell Savage V)