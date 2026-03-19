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    Counter UAS Battery Activation [Image 2 of 3]

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    Counter UAS Battery Activation

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mark Moore 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Graham Kimmel, left, senior enlisted advisor of Fox Battery, 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery Brigade, uncases the battery guidon to signal the activation of the unit at Wilson Field, Fort Bliss, Texas on March 19, 2026. The Activation of F Batt., 60th ADA marks an organizational change for the 1st Armored Division as it transforms to meet the requirements of the modern battlefield. As the division’s first ever dedicated counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) battery, F-60th expands the division’s capability to detect, track, identify, and defeat hostile drones, helping preserve freedom of maneuver and protect Soldiers, formations, and critical assets. The activation also honors the proud legacy of the 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Russell Savage V)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 19:22
    Photo ID: 9574959
    VIRIN: 260319-A-IV444-6646
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 16.27 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Counter UAS Battery Activation [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Mark Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fox Battery 60th Artillery activated at Fort Bliss
    Counter UAS Battery Activation
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