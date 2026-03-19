JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Suraj Kumar, 22nd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, operates a wench during an offload of a U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, March 18, 2026. The 22nd AS delivered four UH-60M Black Hawks to Joint Task Force-Bravo beginning the replacement of the UH-60L models currently assigned to the 1-228 Aviation Regiment. The upgraded UH-60M enhances the battalion’s ability to conduct aviation operations across the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak)