(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M [Image 17 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Suraj Kumar, 22nd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, operates a wench during an offload of a U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, March 18, 2026. The 22nd AS delivered four UH-60M Black Hawks to Joint Task Force-Bravo beginning the replacement of the UH-60L models currently assigned to the 1-228 Aviation Regiment. The upgraded UH-60M enhances the battalion’s ability to conduct aviation operations across the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 19:03
    Photo ID: 9574938
    VIRIN: 260318-F-YT028-1494
    Resolution: 5189x3459
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HH-60M Black Hawks Arrive at SCAB
    HH-60M Black Hawks Arrive at SCAB
    HH-60M Black Hawks Arrive at SCAB
    HH-60M Black Hawks Arrive at SCAB
    HH-60M Black Hawks Arrive at SCAB
    HH-60M Black Hawks Arrive at SCAB
    HH-60M Black Hawks Arrive at SCAB
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery