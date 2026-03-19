U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Suraj Kumar, 22nd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, operates a wench during an offload of a U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, March 18, 2026. The 22nd AS delivered four UH-60M Black Hawks to Joint Task Force-Bravo beginning the replacement of the UH-60L models currently assigned to the 1-228 Aviation Regiment. The upgraded UH-60M enhances the battalion’s ability to conduct aviation operations across the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 19:03
|Photo ID:
|9574938
|VIRIN:
|260318-F-YT028-1494
|Resolution:
|5189x3459
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.