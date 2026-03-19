JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M

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A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, arrives at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, March 18, 2026. An aircrew with the 22nd AS delivered four UH-60M Black Hawks to Joint Task Force-Bravo beginning the replacement of the UH-60L models currently assigned to the 1-228 Aviation Regiment. The upgraded UH-60M enhances the battalion’s ability to conduct aviation operations across the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak)