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    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M [Image 18 of 18]

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    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, arrives at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, March 18, 2026. An aircrew with the 22nd AS delivered four UH-60M Black Hawks to Joint Task Force-Bravo beginning the replacement of the UH-60L models currently assigned to the 1-228 Aviation Regiment. The upgraded UH-60M enhances the battalion’s ability to conduct aviation operations across the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 19:03
    Photo ID: 9574942
    VIRIN: 260318-F-YT028-1533
    Resolution: 5566x3711
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HH-60M Black Hawks Arrive at SCAB
    HH-60M Black Hawks Arrive at SCAB
    HH-60M Black Hawks Arrive at SCAB
    HH-60M Black Hawks Arrive at SCAB
    HH-60M Black Hawks Arrive at SCAB
    HH-60M Black Hawks Arrive at SCAB
    HH-60M Black Hawks Arrive at SCAB
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M
    JTF-Bravo UH-60M Black Hawk’s arrive on a Travis C-5M

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