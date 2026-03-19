4th Medical Battalion Conducts Administrative Work and Gear Accountability

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Solomon, an administrative specialist with 4th Medical Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, packs his main pack during a Reserve Mobilization Exercise 26, San Diego, March 3, 2026. The week-long exercise validates the battalion’s ability to rapidly activate personnel and equipment, ensuring the unit can deliver ready forces in response to a national crisis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney)