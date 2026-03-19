U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Solomon, an administrative specialist with 4th Medical Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, packs his main pack during a Reserve Mobilization Exercise 26, San Diego, March 3, 2026. The week-long exercise validates the battalion’s ability to rapidly activate personnel and equipment, ensuring the unit can deliver ready forces in response to a national crisis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 17:48
|Photo ID:
|9574830
|VIRIN:
|260301-M-AV282-1172
|Resolution:
|4568x6848
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Medical Battalion Conducts Administrative Work and Gear Accountability [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Claire Cheney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.