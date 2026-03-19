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    4th Medical Battalion Conducts Administrative Work and Gear Accountability [Image 4 of 7]

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    4th Medical Battalion Conducts Administrative Work and Gear Accountability

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Vito Salmeri, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer with 4th Medical Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, puts on the camouflage covering to his kevlar during a Reserve Mobilization Exercise 26 (RMX-26), San Diego, March 3, 2026. The week-long exercise validates the battalion’s ability to rapidly activate personnel and equipment, ensuring the unit can deliver ready forces in response to a national crisis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 17:48
    Photo ID: 9574825
    VIRIN: 260301-M-AV282-1158
    Resolution: 4584x6872
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 4th Medical Battalion Conducts Administrative Work and Gear Accountability [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Claire Cheney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    4th Medical Battalion Conducts Administrative Work and Gear Accountability
    4th Medical Battalion Conducts Administrative Work and Gear Accountability
    4th Medical Battalion Conducts Administrative Work and Gear Accountability
    4th Medical Battalion Conducts Administrative Work and Gear Accountability
    4th Medical Battalion Conducts Administrative Work and Gear Accountability
    4th Medical Battalion Conducts Administrative Work and Gear Accountability
    4th Medical Battalion Conducts Administrative Work and Gear Accountability

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