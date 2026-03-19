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    Lt. David Drescher Presents Musician 1st Class Brian Mathis with Good Conduct Award, 4th Award [Image 4 of 4]

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    Lt. David Drescher Presents Musician 1st Class Brian Mathis with Good Conduct Award, 4th Award

    BANGOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Morgan 

    Navy Band Northwest

    Lt. David Drescher, bandmaster, U.S. Navy Band Northwest, presents the Good Conduct Award to Musician 1st Class Brian Mathis for 3 years of consecutive honorable service during an award ceremony at the U.S. Navy Band Northwest Band Hall on Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, Washington, January 26, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Benjamin Morgan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 14:37
    Photo ID: 9574456
    VIRIN: 260126-N-FV666-1015
    Resolution: 5791x3861
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: BANGOR, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. David Drescher Presents Musician 1st Class Brian Mathis with Good Conduct Award, 4th Award [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Benjamin Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Musician 1st Class Samuel Stewart
    Musician 3rd Class Brady Robinson
    Musician 2nd Class Wesley Carroll
    Lt. David Drescher Presents Musician 1st Class Brian Mathis with Good Conduct Award, 4th Award

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