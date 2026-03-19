Lt. David Drescher Presents Musician 1st Class Brian Mathis with Good Conduct Award, 4th Award

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Lt. David Drescher, bandmaster, U.S. Navy Band Northwest, presents the Good Conduct Award to Musician 1st Class Brian Mathis for 3 years of consecutive honorable service during an award ceremony at the U.S. Navy Band Northwest Band Hall on Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, Washington, January 26, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Benjamin Morgan/Released)