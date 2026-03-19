Lt. David Drescher, bandmaster, U.S. Navy Band Northwest, presents the Good Conduct Award to Musician 1st Class Brian Mathis for 3 years of consecutive honorable service during an award ceremony at the U.S. Navy Band Northwest Band Hall on Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, Washington, January 26, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Benjamin Morgan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 14:37
|Photo ID:
|9574456
|VIRIN:
|260126-N-FV666-1015
|Resolution:
|5791x3861
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|BANGOR, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. David Drescher Presents Musician 1st Class Brian Mathis with Good Conduct Award, 4th Award [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Benjamin Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.