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    Musician 2nd Class Wesley Carroll [Image 3 of 4]

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    Musician 2nd Class Wesley Carroll

    BANGOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Scott Ullman 

    Navy Band Northwest

    Musician 2nd Class Wesley Carroll poses for an official headshot at the Navy Band Northwest Band Hall on Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor, Washington, January 15, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Scott Ullman/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 14:37
    Photo ID: 9574449
    VIRIN: 250115-N-BU034-1022
    Resolution: 2466x3191
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: BANGOR, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Musician 2nd Class Wesley Carroll [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Scott Ullman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Musician 1st Class Samuel Stewart
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    Musician 2nd Class Wesley Carroll
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