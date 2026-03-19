Musician 2nd Class Wesley Carroll poses for an official headshot at the Navy Band Northwest Band Hall on Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor, Washington, January 15, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Scott Ullman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 14:37
|Photo ID:
|9574449
|VIRIN:
|250115-N-BU034-1022
|Resolution:
|2466x3191
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|BANGOR, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musician 2nd Class Wesley Carroll [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Scott Ullman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.