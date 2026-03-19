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    Rapid Support surface warrior Carrie Banks Inducted into Order of St. Christopher [Image 1 of 2]

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    Rapid Support surface warrior Carrie Banks Inducted into Order of St. Christopher

    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Mrs. Carrie Johnson, 597th Transportation Brigade, ARTRANS, friend, co-worker and Rapid Support family-member, is inducted into the Honorable Order of St. Christopher in a ceremony held at the U.S. Army Transportation Museum Regimental Room at Fort Eustis, Va. , on March 11, 2026. Col. Edward K. Woo, commander of the 597th Transportation Brigade, and Command Sgt. Major Nancy Sainz, present the award.
    This prestigious honor is a testament to her sustained excellence and lasting impact on the Transportation Corps. Her outstanding service and enduring contributions exemplify the traditions and values of our profession, and we are proud to celebrate this well-deserved recognition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 14:26
    Photo ID: 9574411
    VIRIN: 260311-A-DQ632-1529
    Resolution: 3150x3525
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rapid Support surface warrior Carrie Banks Inducted into Order of St. Christopher [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rapid Support surface warrior Carrie Banks Inducted into Order of St. Christopher
    Rapid Support surface warrior Carrie Banks Inducted into Order of St. Christopher

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