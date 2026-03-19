Rapid Support surface warrior Carrie Banks Inducted into Order of St. Christopher

Mrs. Carrie Johnson, 597th Transportation Brigade, ARTRANS, friend, co-worker and Rapid Support family-member, is inducted into the Honorable Order of St. Christopher in a ceremony held at the U.S. Army Transportation Museum Regimental Room at Fort Eustis, Va. , on March 11, 2026. Col. Edward K. Woo, commander of the 597th Transportation Brigade, and Command Sgt. Major Nancy Sainz, present the award.
This prestigious honor is a testament to her sustained excellence and lasting impact on the Transportation Corps. Her outstanding service and enduring contributions exemplify the traditions and values of our profession, and we are proud to celebrate this well-deserved recognition.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 14:26
|Photo ID:
|9574411
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-DQ632-1529
|Resolution:
|3150x3525
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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