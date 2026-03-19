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    Rapid Support surface warrior Carrie Banks Inducted into Order of St. Christopher [Image 2 of 2]

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    Rapid Support surface warrior Carrie Banks Inducted into Order of St. Christopher

    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Please join us in congratulating Mrs. Carrie Johnson, 597th Transportation Brigade, ARTRANS , friend, co-worker and Rapid Support family-member, on her recent induction into the Honorable Order of St. Christopher.
    This prestigious honor is a testament to her sustained excellence and lasting impact on the Transportation Corps. Her outstanding service and enduring contributions exemplify the traditions and values of our profession, and we are proud to celebrate this well-deserved recognition.
    Col. Edward K. Woo presented the award in a ceremony held at the U.S. Army Transportation Museum Regimental Room at Fort Eustis, Va. , on March 11, 2026. Teammates Gene Sullivan, Deputy Operations Chief and Faye Banks, OCCA, highlighted her achievements and years of dedication to the unit.
    Congratulations, Mrs. Johnson, and thank you for your dedication to the mission and the Transportation Corps!
    For more information on this prestigious award, please visit: https://tcregt-association.org/saint-christopher/

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 14:26
    Photo ID: 9574399
    VIRIN: 260311-A-DQ632-5660
    Resolution: 2269x2443
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rapid Support surface warrior Carrie Banks Inducted into Order of St. Christopher [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rapid Support surface warrior Carrie Banks Inducted into Order of St. Christopher
    Rapid Support surface warrior Carrie Banks Inducted into Order of St. Christopher

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