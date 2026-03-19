Rapid Support surface warrior Carrie Banks Inducted into Order of St. Christopher

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Please join us in congratulating Mrs. Carrie Johnson, 597th Transportation Brigade, ARTRANS , friend, co-worker and Rapid Support family-member, on her recent induction into the Honorable Order of St. Christopher.

This prestigious honor is a testament to her sustained excellence and lasting impact on the Transportation Corps. Her outstanding service and enduring contributions exemplify the traditions and values of our profession, and we are proud to celebrate this well-deserved recognition.

Col. Edward K. Woo presented the award in a ceremony held at the U.S. Army Transportation Museum Regimental Room at Fort Eustis, Va. , on March 11, 2026. Teammates Gene Sullivan, Deputy Operations Chief and Faye Banks, OCCA, highlighted her achievements and years of dedication to the unit.

Congratulations, Mrs. Johnson, and thank you for your dedication to the mission and the Transportation Corps!

For more information on this prestigious award, please visit: https://tcregt-association.org/saint-christopher/