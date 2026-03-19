HMS Gladan Visits NAS Pensacola

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Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Command Master Chief James Wallace speaks to Swedish naval cadets March 18 onboard Swedish naval training vessel HMS Gladan. The 40-meter topsail schooner, built in Sweden in 1947 to train naval cadets, stopped at NAS Pensacola for a regularly scheduled port visit. Along with an active runway, NAS Pensacola also maintains a deepwater port, directly supporting U.S. Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)