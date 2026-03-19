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    HMS Gladan Visits NAS Pensacola [Image 2 of 3]

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    HMS Gladan Visits NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Command Master Chief James Wallace speaks to Swedish naval cadets March 18 onboard Swedish naval training vessel HMS Gladan. The 40-meter topsail schooner, built in Sweden in 1947 to train naval cadets, stopped at NAS Pensacola for a regularly scheduled port visit. Along with an active runway, NAS Pensacola also maintains a deepwater port, directly supporting U.S. Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 12:52
    Photo ID: 9574121
    VIRIN: 260318-N-PJ019-1188
    Resolution: 7789x5193
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HMS Gladan Visits NAS Pensacola [Image 3 of 3], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNRSE
    CNIC
    HMS Gladan

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