HMS Gladan Commanding Officer Lt. Jacob Fagerberg (right) shows the ship's guest book to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra Newman (left) during a regularly scheduled port visit March 18 at NAS Pensacola's Allegheny Pier. The 40-meter topsail schooner, built in Sweden in 1947, is used to train naval cadets. Along with an active runway, NAS Pensacola also maintains a deepwater port, directly supporting U.S. Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 12:52
|Photo ID:
|9574120
|VIRIN:
|260318-N-PJ019-1163
|Resolution:
|7858x5239
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HMS Gladan Visits NAS Pensacola [Image 3 of 3], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.