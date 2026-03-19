MG Gill Conducts LPD 19MAR26

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Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, looks on during physical training with company and battalion commanders led by Lyster Army Health Clinic as part of a Leader Professional Development session at Fort Rucker, Ala., March 19, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Garret Cleland)