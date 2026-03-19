MG Gill Conducts LPD 19MAR26

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Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, participates in physical training with company and battalion commanders led by Lyster Army Health Clinic as part of a Leader Professional Development session at Fort Rucker, Ala., March 19, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Garret Cleland)