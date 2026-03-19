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    MG Gill Conducts LPD 19MAR26 [Image 1 of 2]

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    MG Gill Conducts LPD 19MAR26

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, participates in physical training with company and battalion commanders led by Lyster Army Health Clinic as part of a Leader Professional Development session at Fort Rucker, Ala., March 19, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Garret Cleland)

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    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 11:34
    Photo ID: 9573928
    VIRIN: 260319-A-LO141-8577
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 232.49 KB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    MG Gill Conducts LPD 19MAR26
    MG Gill Conducts LPD 19MAR26

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