MG Gill Conducts LPD 19MAR26

Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, participates in physical training with company and battalion commanders led by Lyster Army Health Clinic as part of a Leader Professional Development session at Fort Rucker, Ala., March 19, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Garret Cleland)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 11:34
|Photo ID:
|9573928
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-LO141-8577
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|232.49 KB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
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