7th Army Training Command (7ATC) Soldiers and civilians take a photo with Lt. Gen. Gregory J. Brady, Inspector General of the U.S. Army, and SGM Delia Quintero, Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Inspector General, at the 7th Army Training Command in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Mar. 19, 2026. While here the inspector general team met with 7ATC Soldiers and civilians providing an opportunity to ask questions and talk about the program. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 11:31
|Photo ID:
|9573924
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-EF519-4786
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|885.8 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inspector General Visits 7ATC [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.