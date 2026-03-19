(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inspector General Visits 7ATC [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Inspector General Visits 7ATC

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), and CSM Paul Fedorisin, 7ATC Senior Enlisted Advisor, welcome Lt. Gen. Gregory J. Brady, Inspector General of the U.S. Army, and SGM Delia Quintero, Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Inspector General, to the 7th Army Training Command in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Mar. 19, 2026. While here the inspector general team met with 7ATC Soldiers and civilians providing an opportunity to ask questions and talk about the program. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 11:37
    Photo ID: 9573922
    VIRIN: 260318-A-EF519-4499
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 685.92 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspector General Visits 7ATC [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inspector General Visits 7ATC
    Inspector General Visits 7ATC
    Inspector General Visits 7ATC
    Inspector General Visits 7ATC
    Inspector General Visits 7ATC
    Inspector General of the Army
    Inspector General Visits 7ATC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    inspector general
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery