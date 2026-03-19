Inspector General Visits 7ATC

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Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), and CSM Paul Fedorisin, 7ATC Senior Enlisted Advisor, welcome Lt. Gen. Gregory J. Brady, Inspector General of the U.S. Army, and SGM Delia Quintero, Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Inspector General, to the 7th Army Training Command in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Mar. 19, 2026. While here the inspector general team met with 7ATC Soldiers and civilians providing an opportunity to ask questions and talk about the program. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)