Fort Buchanan leadership is reminding all personnel, families, and visitors that firearms and other dangerous weapons are strictly prohibited on the military installation. This longstanding policy ensures a safe and secure environment for the entire military community.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 07:59
|Photo ID:
|9573545
|VIRIN:
|260318-O-CC868-8521
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|3
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|0
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Fort Buchanan Reinforces Longstanding No-Weapons Policy
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