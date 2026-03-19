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    Fort Buchanan Reinforces Longstanding No-Weapons Policy [Image 2 of 2]

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    Fort Buchanan Reinforces Longstanding No-Weapons Policy

    PUERTO RICO

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Fort Buchanan leadership is reminding all personnel, families, and visitors that firearms and other dangerous weapons are strictly prohibited on the military installation. This longstanding policy ensures a safe and secure environment for the entire military community.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 07:59
    Photo ID: 9573545
    VIRIN: 260318-O-CC868-8521
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Buchanan Reinforces Longstanding No-Weapons Policy [Image 2 of 2], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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