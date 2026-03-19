Fort Buchanan Reinforces Longstanding No-Weapons Policy

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Fort Buchanan leadership is reminding all personnel, families, and visitors that firearms and other dangerous weapons are strictly prohibited on the military installation. This longstanding policy ensures a safe and secure environment for the entire military community. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Fort Buchanan leadership is reminding all personnel, families, and visitors that...... read more read more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO– Fort Buchanan leadership is reminding all personnel, families, and visitors that firearms and other dangerous weapons are strictly prohibited on the military installation. This longstanding policy ensures a safe and secure environment for the entire military community.

“Fort Buchanan is committed to protecting our community. The no-weapons policy is essential to maintaining safety and security, and this effort serves as a reminder for everyone entering the installation.” said Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison Commander.

“This is not a new policy. Fort Buchanan has long enforced a no-weapons policy. We are communicating this as a reminder now to ensure that everyone is aware and remains in full compliance. Clear and repeated communication is key to keeping everyone safe,” Marrero emphasized.

Violations may result in prosecution under federal law. Offenders may also face bar letters from temporary to permanent denial of access, and violations are recorded in federal systems, potentially affecting access to other military installations.

“Bringing a weapon onto the installation can have serious legal consequences, Compliance is simple: do not bring weapons. Following this policy protects our service members, families, workforce, and visitors every day,” Marrero added.

Fort Buchanan is using multiple communication channels to reach all members of the military community across the island, particularly first-time visitors and transient personnel.

“Know the policy, follow it, and help keep the Army’s home in the Caribbean safe. Stay informed, and if you see something suspicious, say something,” Marrero said.

For more information, contact the Fort Buchanan Police Station at 787-707-3337.

Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and facilitate deployment of military personnel anytime, anywhere.