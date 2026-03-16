A ‘textbook example of a unified team’

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NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 21, 2026) — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) Water Distribution personnel, Utilitiesman 3rd Class Ethan Maden, Utilitiesman Constructionman James Wilson, Utilitiesman Constructionman Julian Miranda, and Construction Electrician Constructionman Jared Newhall, assist with excavation to repair a main air pipeline at Naval Air Station Sigonella. Their efforts after a severe storm ensured faster access and quicker restoration of critical infrastructure. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Works Department Sigonella)