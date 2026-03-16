A ‘textbook example of a unified team’

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NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 21, 2026) — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) personnel repair a critical leak on the main air supply line of the activated sludge treatment plant at Naval Air Station Sigonella. Following a severe storm, the team’s rapid response restored the plant to full operational status in less than 24 hours, preventing potential environmental damage and ensuring the installation’s mission readiness was not degraded. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Works Department Sigonella)