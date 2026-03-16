(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A ‘textbook example of a unified team’ [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A ‘textbook example of a unified team’

    CATANIA, ITALY

    01.20.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 21, 2026) — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) personnel repair a critical leak on the main air supply line of the activated sludge treatment plant at Naval Air Station Sigonella. Following a severe storm, the team’s rapid response restored the plant to full operational status in less than 24 hours, preventing potential environmental damage and ensuring the installation’s mission readiness was not degraded. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Works Department Sigonella)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 06:03
    Photo ID: 9573460
    VIRIN: 260319-N-N2115-1001
    Resolution: 801x1068
    Size: 396.1 KB
    Location: CATANIA, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A ‘textbook example of a unified team’ [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A ‘textbook example of a unified team’
    A ‘textbook example of a unified team’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A ‘textbook example of a unified team’

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAS Sigonella
    Critical Infrastructure Protection
    Warfighter Support
    NAVFAC Europe Africa Central
    Resilient Infrastructure
    CNREURAFENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery