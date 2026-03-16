Hanuman Guardian | US - Thai Soldiers partner for field operations

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U.S. Army Soldiers from the 5-20 Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, work with the Royal Thai Army soldiers on a HEMMT wrecker to lift a vehicle for repair during Hanuman Guardian in Lopburi, Thailand on March 15, 2026



Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)