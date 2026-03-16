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    Hanuman Guardian | US - Thai Soldiers partner for field operations [Image 6 of 8]

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    Hanuman Guardian | US - Thai Soldiers partner for field operations

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 5-20 Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, work with the Royal Thai Army soldiers on a HEMMT wrecker to lift a vehicle for repair during Hanuman Guardian in Lopburi, Thailand on March 15, 2026

    Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 05:45
    Photo ID: 9573457
    VIRIN: 260314-A-KJ355-2298
    Resolution: 5538x3692
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hanuman Guardian | US - Thai Soldiers partner for field operations [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Tamie Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hanuman Guardian | US - Thai Soldiers partner for field training
    Hanuman Guardian | US - Thai Soldiers partner for field operations
    Hanuman Guardian | US - Thai Soldiers partner for field operations
    Hanuman Guardian | US - Thai Soldiers partner for field operations
    Hanuman Guardian | US - Thai Soldiers partner for field training
    Hanuman Guardian | US - Thai Soldiers partner for field operations
    Hanuman Guardian | US - Thai Soldiers partner during field operations
    Hanuman Guardian | US - Thai Soldiers partner for field operations

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    TAGS

    Bilateral Exercise
    7th Infantry Division
    Royal Thai Army
    Hanuman Guardian
    INDOPACOM
    Enduring Partners

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