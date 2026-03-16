12th CAB Operation Skyfall

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment (Attack), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade operate an AH-64E Apache helicopter in order to engage unmanned arial systems during Operation Skyfall at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a critical training exercise conducted by 12th CAB to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative concept through the demonstration of Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems capabilities. Focused on operational readiness, modernization, and experimentation, the exercise showcases the brigade’s ability to adapt to evolving threats and secure regional stability. As the premier combat aviation unit in Europe, 12th CAB remains committed to enhancing its capabilities and supporting U.S. Army objectives to deter aggression and protect allied interests. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)