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    12th CAB Operation Skyfall [Image 3 of 10]

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    12th CAB Operation Skyfall

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment (Attack), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade operate an AH-64E Apache helicopter in order to engage unmanned arial systems during Operation Skyfall at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a critical training exercise conducted by 12th CAB to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative concept through the demonstration of Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems capabilities. Focused on operational readiness, modernization, and experimentation, the exercise showcases the brigade’s ability to adapt to evolving threats and secure regional stability. As the premier combat aviation unit in Europe, 12th CAB remains committed to enhancing its capabilities and supporting U.S. Army objectives to deter aggression and protect allied interests. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 04:48
    Photo ID: 9573423
    VIRIN: 260318-A-BS310-1117
    Resolution: 4275x2850
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 12th CAB Operation Skyfall [Image 10 of 10], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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