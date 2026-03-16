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    NAVFAC Marianas CME Joshua Hocker promotion to LT [Image 6 of 10]

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    NAVFAC Marianas CME Joshua Hocker promotion to LT

    GUAM

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Robert Balajadia 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas

    NAVFAC Marianas Constriction Management Engineer Joshua Hocker is promoted to the rank of lieutenant during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam. Hocker’s advancement reflects his commitment to service and his contributions to the Navy and NAVFAC Marianas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 00:38
    Photo ID: 9573251
    VIRIN: 030326-N-YH612-2000
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Marianas CME Joshua Hocker promotion to LT [Image 10 of 10], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVFAC Marianas CME Joshua Hocker promotion to LT
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    NAVFAC Marianas CME Joshua Hocker promotion to LT
    NAVFAC Marianas CME Joshua Hocker promotion to LT
    NAVFAC Marianas CME Joshua Hocker promotion to LT

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