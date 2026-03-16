NAVFAC Marianas Constriction Management Engineer Joshua Hocker is promoted to the rank of lieutenant during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam. Hocker’s advancement reflects his commitment to service and his contributions to the Navy and NAVFAC Marianas.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 00:38
|Photo ID:
|9573251
|VIRIN:
|030326-N-YH612-2000
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Marianas CME Joshua Hocker promotion to LT [Image 10 of 10], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.