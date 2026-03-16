NAVFAC Marianas FEAD Director at Camp Blaz Alex Truax is promoted to the rank of lieutenant during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam. Truax’s promotion recognizes his continued leadership and dedication to mission readiness in support of the Navy and NAVFAC Marianas.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 00:38
|Photo ID:
|9573242
|VIRIN:
|030326-N-YH612-1005
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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