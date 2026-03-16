Hanuman Guardian | US Army Reserve Public Affairs Soldiers participate in Royal Thai Army Jungle Training

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U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Chad Marx and Sgt. Daniel Luna, both mass communication specialists assigned to the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element from San Antonio, Texas, learn rope making techniques during jungle survival training with the Royal Thai Army, March 12, 2026.



Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Fatima Konteh )