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    Hanuman Guardian | US Army Reserve Public Affairs Soldiers participate in Royal Thai Army Jungle Training [Image 5 of 7]

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    Hanuman Guardian | US Army Reserve Public Affairs Soldiers participate in Royal Thai Army Jungle Training

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Fatima Konteh 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Chad Marx and Sgt. Daniel Luna, both mass communication specialists assigned to the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element from San Antonio, Texas, learn rope making techniques during jungle survival training with the Royal Thai Army, March 12, 2026.

    Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Fatima Konteh )

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 00:32
    Photo ID: 9573225
    VIRIN: 260311-A-LV861-5192
    Resolution: 5787x4480
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hanuman Guardian | US Army Reserve Public Affairs Soldiers participate in Royal Thai Army Jungle Training [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Fatima Konteh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hanuman Guardian | US Army Reserve Public Affairs Soldiers participate in Royal Thai Army Jungle Training
    Hanuman Guardian | US Army Reserve Public Affairs Soldiers participate in Royal Thai Army Jungle Training
    Hanuman Guardian | US Army Reserve Public Affairs Soldiers participate in Royal Thai Army Jungle Training
    Hanuman Guardian | US Army Reserve Public Affairs Soldiers participate in Royal Thai Army Jungle Training
    Hanuman Guardian | US Army Reserve Public Affairs Soldiers participate in Royal Thai Army Jungle Training
    Hanuman Guardian | US Army Reserve Public Affairs Soldiers participate in Royal Thai Army Jungle Training
    Hanuman Guardian | US Army Reserve Public Affairs Soldiers participate in Royal Thai Army Jungle Training

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    bilateral training
    Enduring Partnership
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