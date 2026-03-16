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    JSDF Women's Symposium [Image 5 of 5]

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    JSDF Women's Symposium

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District Command Master Chief Shigekazu Suenaga and Chief Boatswain’s Mate Hollie Williams pose with Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) members following a women’s symposium at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 3, 2026. The symposium gave CFAS-affiliated Sailors and JSDF members a forum to discuss women's work-life balance in the military and other related issues. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 00:15
    Photo ID: 9573224
    VIRIN: 260203-N-VD231-1090
    Resolution: 3532x3781
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JSDF Women's Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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