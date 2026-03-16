Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District Command Master Chief Shigekazu Suenaga and Chief Boatswain’s Mate Hollie Williams pose with Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) members following a women’s symposium at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 3, 2026. The symposium gave CFAS-affiliated Sailors and JSDF members a forum to discuss women's work-life balance in the military and other related issues. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 00:15
|Photo ID:
|9573224
|VIRIN:
|260203-N-VD231-1090
|Resolution:
|3532x3781
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JSDF Women's Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.