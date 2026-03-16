JSDF Women's Symposium

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Chief Boatswain’s Mate Hollie Williams poses with a Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) member following a women’s symposium at Commander, Fleet Activities (CFAS) headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 3, 2026. The symposium gave CFAS-affiliated Sailors and JSDF members a forum to discuss women's work-life balance in the military and other related issues. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)