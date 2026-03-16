Task Force Magnolia at the Lincoln Memorial

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 223rd Engineer Battalion, talks with Staff Sgt. Jalen Mayberry, Mississippi National Guard converse with each other while on patrol at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., March 15, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9573155
|VIRIN:
|260315-Z-LK770-2042
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|7.88 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
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