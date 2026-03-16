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    Task Force Magnolia at the Lincoln Memorial [Image 2 of 2]

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    Task Force Magnolia at the Lincoln Memorial

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 223rd Engineer Battalion, talks with Staff Sgt. Jalen Mayberry, Mississippi National Guard converse with each other while on patrol at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., March 15, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 22:01
    Photo ID: 9573155
    VIRIN: 260315-Z-LK770-2042
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    Task Force Magnolia With the Locals
    Task Force Magnolia at the Lincoln Memorial

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    MSARNG
    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

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