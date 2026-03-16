Task Force Magnolia With the Locals

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jalen Mayberry, (second from left), and Spc. William Collins, (right), both assigned to 223rd Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, pose for a photo with members of the public at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC., March 15, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)