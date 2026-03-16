Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise

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Cpt. Jooil Kim, a chaplain assigned to the 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion, meets with a simulated casualty at the casualty collection point during a simulated mass casualty exercise, Camp Humphreys, March 18, 2026. His role emphasized the importance of providing emotional and spiritual care alongside medical treatment during a crisis response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Vincent Omolon)