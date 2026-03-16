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    Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 5 of 5]

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    Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Reno Omolon 

    8th Army

    Cpt. Jooil Kim, a chaplain assigned to the 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion, meets with a simulated casualty at the casualty collection point during a simulated mass casualty exercise, Camp Humphreys, March 18, 2026. His role emphasized the importance of providing emotional and spiritual care alongside medical treatment during a crisis response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Vincent Omolon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 22:16
    Photo ID: 9573153
    VIRIN: 260318-A-IL191-2128
    Resolution: 5442x3628
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Vincent Reno Omolon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise
    Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise
    Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise
    Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise
    Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise

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    Military Intelligence
    Department of War
    Readiness and Lethality
    USAG Fire Department
    US Army
    FreedomShield26

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