Cpt. Jooil Kim, a chaplain assigned to the 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion, meets with a simulated casualty at the casualty collection point during a simulated mass casualty exercise, Camp Humphreys, March 18, 2026. His role emphasized the importance of providing emotional and spiritual care alongside medical treatment during a crisis response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Vincent Omolon)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 22:16
|Photo ID:
|9573153
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-IL191-2128
|Resolution:
|5442x3628
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Vincent Reno Omolon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.