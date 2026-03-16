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    Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 4 of 5]

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    Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Reno Omolon 

    8th Army

    Military intelligence Soldiers assigned to the 719th Military Intelligence Battalion and firefighters assigned to the United States Garrison Humphreys Fire Department work together to secure a casualty onto a litter during a simulated mass-casualty exercise at Camp Humphreys, March 18, 2026. The joint operation highlighted the integration of military and civilian emergency responders, strengthening interoperability for real-world disaster scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Vincent Omolon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 22:18
    Photo ID: 9573152
    VIRIN: 260318-A-IL191-2080
    Resolution: 6044x4029
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Vincent Reno Omolon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise
    Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise
    Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise
    Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise
    Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise

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    Department of War
    Mass Casuality Exercise
    Readiness and Lethality
    US Army
    FreedomShield26
    USAGH Fire Department

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