Military intelligence Soldiers assigned to the 719th Military Intelligence Battalion and firefighters assigned to the United States Garrison Humphreys Fire Department work together to secure a casualty onto a litter during a simulated mass-casualty exercise at Camp Humphreys, March 18, 2026. The joint operation highlighted the integration of military and civilian emergency responders, strengthening interoperability for real-world disaster scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Vincent Omolon)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 22:18
|Photo ID:
|9573152
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-IL191-2080
|Resolution:
|6044x4029
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Vincent Reno Omolon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.