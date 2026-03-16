Military Intelligence Soldiers Partner with Garrison Firefighters During Simulated Mass Casualty Exercise

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Military intelligence Soldiers assigned to the 719th Military Intelligence Battalion and firefighters assigned to the United States Garrison Humphreys Fire Department work together to secure a casualty onto a litter during a simulated mass-casualty exercise at Camp Humphreys, March 18, 2026. The joint operation highlighted the integration of military and civilian emergency responders, strengthening interoperability for real-world disaster scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Vincent Omolon)