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    Eight NAVFAC Hawaii employees graduate from Employee Development Program [Image 8 of 8]

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    Eight NAVFAC Hawaii employees graduate from Employee Development Program

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    Eight employees from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) were recognized during its annual Employee Development Program (EDP) graduation at the Military Family and Support Center in Honolulu, Hawaii March 2, 2026. EDP is a one-year career enhancement program exclusively for NAVFAC HI employees who desire training and development experiences to broaden their understanding of other functions of the command, and to gain an understanding of roles and responsibilities as supervisors and leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 21:40
    Photo ID: 9573136
    VIRIN: 260302-N-XM133-1008
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Eight NAVFAC Hawaii employees graduate from Employee Development Program [Image 8 of 8], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Eight NAVFAC Hawaii employees graduate from Employee Development Program
    Eight NAVFAC Hawaii employees graduate from Employee Development Program
    Eight NAVFAC Hawaii employees graduate from Employee Development Program
    Eight NAVFAC Hawaii employees graduate from Employee Development Program
    Eight NAVFAC Hawaii employees graduate from Employee Development Program
    Eight NAVFAC Hawaii employees graduate from Employee Development Program
    Eight NAVFAC Hawaii employees graduate from Employee Development Program
    Eight NAVFAC Hawaii employees graduate from Employee Development Program

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    NAVFAC Hawaii
    Anna Marie G. Gonzales
    Employee Development Program
    graduation
    U.S. Navy

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