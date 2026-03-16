Eight NAVFAC Hawaii employees graduate from Employee Development Program

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Capt. James Sullivan, commanding officer for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) congratulated eight employees who graduated from the annual Employee Development Program (EDP) held at the Military Family and Support Center in Honolulu, Hawaii March 2, 2026. EDP is a one-year career enhancement program exclusively for NAVFAC HI employees who desire training and development experiences to broaden their understanding of other functions of the command, and to gain an understanding of roles and responsibilities as supervisors and leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)