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    Task Force Bull Dawg does CPR Training [Image 2 of 2]

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    Task Force Bull Dawg does CPR Training

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Sgt. Alexis Cruz with the 648th Engineering Brigade Georgia Army National Guard practices CPR on a mannequin at the DC Armory in Washington, March 12, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members are assigned to the task force in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrea Drost).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 21:32
    Photo ID: 9573131
    VIRIN: 260312-A-OD941-5823
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 11.53 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Task Force Bull Dawg does CPR Training [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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