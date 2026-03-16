Task Force Bull Dawg does CPR Training

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U.S. Army Sgt. Alexis Cruz with the 648th Engineering Brigade Georgia Army National Guard practices CPR on a mannequin at the DC Armory in Washington, March 12, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members are assigned to the task force in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrea Drost).